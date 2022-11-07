Seoul shares open higher on tech, auto gains
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Monday on strong advances by tech and auto heavyweights.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had increased 14.59 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,363.02 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Tech and auto giants led the KOSPI's hike after a media report that the chair of Boeing Co. met with top officials of Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group and Hanwha Solutions to discuss new business cooperation.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.18 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.68 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia rising 1.99 percent.
Hanwha Aerospace was up 0.8 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 1.66 percent.
The South Korean currency had been changing hands at 1,410.8 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 8.4 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker tapped to lead parliamentary foreign affairs committee
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP leader says Itaewon tragedy is outcome of gov't incompetence, carelessness
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(URGENT) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers