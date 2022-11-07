S. Korea's military kicks off 4-day Taegeuk drills
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military began its annual computer-simulated Taegeuk exercise Monday, officials here said, as part of efforts to hone its capabilities against North Korea's threats.
The four-day command post exercise will focus on strengthening crisis management capabilities, and the ability to transition into wartime and train operational capabilities against various threats, including those from North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The South's latest military exercise comes after the North fired more than 30 missiles into the East and Yellow Seas last week in protest against its six-day joint air drills with the United States that ended Saturday.
Earlier Monday, the North's military issued a statement that threatened to take "sustained, resolute and overwhelming" military measures against what it calls "anti-DPRK war drills" of the enemy. DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
