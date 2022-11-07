Yoon appoints new education minister
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol appointed his new education minister Monday, his office said, completing the lineup of his first Cabinet.
Lee Ju-ho, a professor at the Korea Development Institute and former education minister under the Lee Myung-bak administration, was named education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs in September.
He underwent a confirmation hearing, but the National Assembly failed to adopt a report on the hearing, making him the 14th senior government official under the Yoon administration to be appointed without such a report.
Lee succeeds Park Soon-ae, who quit in August only a month after taking office amid public opposition to her plan to lower the elementary school starting age.
Yoon's first nominee for education minister, Kim In-chul, withdrew amid allegations of favoritism related to his family's reception of scholarships from a nonprofit organization.
