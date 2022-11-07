Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae Q3 net profit down 50 pct to 94.5 bln won

All News 13:36 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 94.5 billion won (US$67.3 million), down 50 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 153 billion won, up 49.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 17.3 percent to 1.95 trillion won.

The operating profit was 14.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#Shinsegae
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!