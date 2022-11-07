Yoon likely to move into new presidential residence this week
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee are likely to move into the new presidential residence this week, officials said Monday.
The foreign minister's official residence in Hannam-dong has been remodeled into the new presidential residence in line with Yoon's relocation of the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what used to be the defense ministry compound.
"The move is in its final stage," a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency, declining to give details for security reasons. "It's highly likely he will start commuting from the residence soon."
The move was reportedly delayed several times as additional security measures were put in place around the new presidential quarters.
Yoon's private home in Seocho-dong in southern Seoul is expected to be left vacant for now.
