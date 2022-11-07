Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Girl group Red Velvet to drop new EP 'Birthday' this month

All News 14:29 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Red Velvet will return with a new EP, titled "Birthday," on Nov. 28, the group's management agency said Monday.

"Birthday" will mark the band's first release since "Feel My Rhythm" in March.

The quintet debuted in August 2014 under SM Entertainment with its first digital single "Happiness." Composed of members Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, Joy and Yeri, the group has churned out a number of hits, such as "Psycho," "Russian Roulette," "Bad Boy" and "Peek-A-Boo."

An image of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's upcoming EP, "Birthday," provided by its agency SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

#Red Velvet #new album #Birthday
