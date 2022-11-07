(LEAD) Shinsegae Q3 net drops by 50 pct on equity losses
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc., a South Korean retail giant, said Monday its third-quarter net income dropped 50 percent from a year earlier on equity losses from affiliates.
Net income came to 94.5 billion won (US$67.3 million) on a consolidated basis for the three months ending in September, compared with 188.9 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit was 153 billion won, up 49.4 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 17.3 percent to 1.95 trillion won.
Shinsegae said the decline in net profit is blamed on losses from its duty-free stores and home furnishing affiliate Shinsegae Casa.
Shinsegae Casa saw 5.8 billion won of operating losses due to brisk home furniture sales and investment costs, it explained.
The group's department store business' operating profit grew 50.5 percent to 109.4 billion won on increased demand for fashion and golf wear.
It's fashion retail affiliate, Shinsegae International, reported an operating profit of 24.2 billion won, up 71 percent from a year ago.
Shinsegae is a major South Korean retailer of fashion and lifestyle goods. It operates 12 department stores in the country, and owns Shinsegae International, a fashion retailer, and Shinsegae duty-free stores.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(URGENT) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers