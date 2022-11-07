SK Chemicals turns to black in Q3
All News 15:21 November 07, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 41.9 billion won (US$29.9 million), shifting from a loss of 2.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 54.8 percent on-year to 49.7 billion won. Revenue decreased 16.7 percent to 432.5 billion won.
