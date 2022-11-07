KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 88,600 UP 1,700
HITEJINRO 27,200 UP 300
DL 63,400 UP 2,100
CJ LOGISTICS 87,900 UP 1,600
Yuhan 57,400 0
SLCORP 32,300 UP 650
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,700 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 36,600 UP 850
Meritz Insurance 32,200 DN 150
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,350 UP 150
KIA CORP. 67,100 UP 1,800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,200 DN 50
Kogas 35,650 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000
KSOE 75,600 DN 400
SKC 105,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,650 DN 2,650
MS IND 17,350 DN 250
OCI 98,100 DN 1,900
LS ELECTRIC 54,400 UP 400
KorZinc 595,000 UP 16,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,340 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 93,900 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 32,300 DN 450
S-Oil 94,900 UP 3,100
LG Innotek 285,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 UP 14,000
HMM 19,700 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 62,800 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 146,000 UP 10,000
SKNetworks 4,155 UP 40
DB HiTek 43,550 UP 600
CJ 74,100 UP 1,600
LX INT 39,950 DN 1,900
DongkukStlMill 12,250 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,755 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 DN 100
Daesang 21,800 DN 50
ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 50
