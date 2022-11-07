DOOSAN 88,600 UP 1,700

HITEJINRO 27,200 UP 300

DL 63,400 UP 2,100

CJ LOGISTICS 87,900 UP 1,600

Yuhan 57,400 0

SLCORP 32,300 UP 650

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,700 UP 1,000

ShinhanGroup 36,600 UP 850

Meritz Insurance 32,200 DN 150

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,350 UP 150

KIA CORP. 67,100 UP 1,800

HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,200 DN 50

Kogas 35,650 UP 100

SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000

KSOE 75,600 DN 400

SKC 105,500 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 50

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,650 DN 2,650

MS IND 17,350 DN 250

OCI 98,100 DN 1,900

LS ELECTRIC 54,400 UP 400

KorZinc 595,000 UP 16,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,340 UP 10

HyundaiMipoDock 93,900 DN 500

IS DONGSEO 32,300 DN 450

S-Oil 94,900 UP 3,100

LG Innotek 285,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 UP 14,000

HMM 19,700 UP 800

HYUNDAI WIA 62,800 UP 1,300

KumhoPetrochem 146,000 UP 10,000

SKNetworks 4,155 UP 40

DB HiTek 43,550 UP 600

CJ 74,100 UP 1,600

LX INT 39,950 DN 1,900

DongkukStlMill 12,250 UP 450

TaihanElecWire 1,755 UP 15

Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 DN 100

Daesang 21,800 DN 50

ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 50

(MORE)