KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KCC 244,500 UP 9,000
SKBP 62,200 UP 2,700
AmoreG 26,400 DN 550
HyundaiMtr 169,500 UP 6,500
Nongshim 302,000 DN 6,000
SGBC 39,900 DN 250
Hyosung 70,300 UP 1,200
LOTTE 35,400 DN 250
GCH Corp 16,800 UP 250
LotteChilsung 141,000 DN 1,000
Daewoong 20,200 UP 50
TaekwangInd 722,000 UP 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 UP 20
KAL 24,100 UP 150
LG Corp. 81,600 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 214,500 UP 5,000
Boryung 10,350 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,650 UP 1,900
Shinsegae 212,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,580 DN 60
POSCO Holdings 276,500 UP 20,500
DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 200
SamsungElec 60,200 UP 800
NHIS 9,100 UP 90
DongwonInd 222,000 DN 6,000
ZINUS 34,900 UP 4,000
LS 69,900 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 DN2500
GC Corp 127,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 23,100 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 740,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 134,500 UP 9,000
PanOcean 4,780 UP 530
SK Innovation 181,500 UP 4,000
CJ CheilJedang 417,500 DN 6,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 UP 350
POONGSAN 27,050 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 47,450 UP 350
Hansae 15,500 UP 200
(MORE)
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
(URGENT) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers