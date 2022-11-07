KCC 244,500 UP 9,000

SKBP 62,200 UP 2,700

AmoreG 26,400 DN 550

HyundaiMtr 169,500 UP 6,500

Nongshim 302,000 DN 6,000

SGBC 39,900 DN 250

Hyosung 70,300 UP 1,200

LOTTE 35,400 DN 250

GCH Corp 16,800 UP 250

LotteChilsung 141,000 DN 1,000

Daewoong 20,200 UP 50

TaekwangInd 722,000 UP 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,790 UP 20

KAL 24,100 UP 150

LG Corp. 81,600 UP 1,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 214,500 UP 5,000

Boryung 10,350 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,500 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI STEEL 30,650 UP 1,900

Shinsegae 212,000 DN 8,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,580 DN 60

POSCO Holdings 276,500 UP 20,500

DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 200

SamsungElec 60,200 UP 800

NHIS 9,100 UP 90

DongwonInd 222,000 DN 6,000

ZINUS 34,900 UP 4,000

LS 69,900 UP 1,700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114000 DN2500

GC Corp 127,500 UP 2,000

GS E&C 23,100 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 740,000 UP 7,000

KPIC 134,500 UP 9,000

PanOcean 4,780 UP 530

SK Innovation 181,500 UP 4,000

CJ CheilJedang 417,500 DN 6,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,200 UP 350

POONGSAN 27,050 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 47,450 UP 350

Hansae 15,500 UP 200

(MORE)