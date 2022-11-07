KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Youngone Corp 48,850 UP 650
CSWIND 60,300 DN 2,000
GKL 15,600 0
KOLON IND 46,150 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 254,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 32,100 UP 650
Meritz Financial 23,850 DN 650
BNK Financial Group 6,550 UP 120
emart 87,500 DN 1,100
GS Retail 27,300 DN 200
Ottogi 444,000 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 4,080 UP 190
HtlShilla 64,200 DN 500
Hanmi Science 33,650 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 126,000 UP 2,500
Hanssem 41,000 UP 800
F&F 148,000 DN 5,500
Mobis 221,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,000 DN 4,000
S-1 62,900 DN 500
Hanchem 190,500 UP 8,500
DWS 47,450 UP 100
KEPCO 16,900 UP 50
SamsungSecu 32,700 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 8,530 UP 200
SKTelecom 50,400 DN 200
HyundaiElev 25,950 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,150 DN 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,130 UP 75
Hanon Systems 8,160 UP 250
SK 222,000 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,300 UP 650
Handsome 25,650 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 62,700 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 11,550 UP 350
COWAY 54,500 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 DN 900
IBK 10,600 UP 100
DONGSUH 21,800 UP 650
