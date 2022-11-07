SamsungEng 26,100 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 0

SAMSUNG CARD 31,000 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 200

KT 36,300 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24550 DN250

LOTTE TOUR 10,300 DN 50

LG Uplus 11,700 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 200

KT&G 94,800 DN 1,400

Doosan Enerbility 15,400 UP 500

Doosanfc 32,500 UP 1,450

LG Display 13,400 0

Kangwonland 23,400 UP 50

NAVER 169,000 DN 5,000

Kakao 49,850 DN 450

NCsoft 403,000 DN 1,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 UP 400

COSMAX 50,400 0

KIWOOM 82,700 UP 5,200

DSME 18,750 UP 200

HDSINFRA 6,700 UP 310

DWEC 4,685 UP 95

KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 650

LG H&H 570,000 UP 15,000

LGCHEM 704,000 UP 14,000

KEPCO E&C 63,000 DN 1,900

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,300 DN 700

LGELECTRONICS 90,900 UP 2,300

Celltrion 183,000 DN 1,000

TKG Huchems 20,900 DN 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 UP 900

KIH 53,000 UP 1,800

GS 48,800 UP 1,950

LIG Nex1 100,000 DN 4,500

Fila Holdings 33,800 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,800 UP 50

(MORE)