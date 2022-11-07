KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 26,100 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 120,500 0
SAMSUNG CARD 31,000 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 200
KT 36,300 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24550 DN250
LOTTE TOUR 10,300 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 DN 200
KT&G 94,800 DN 1,400
Doosan Enerbility 15,400 UP 500
Doosanfc 32,500 UP 1,450
LG Display 13,400 0
Kangwonland 23,400 UP 50
NAVER 169,000 DN 5,000
Kakao 49,850 DN 450
NCsoft 403,000 DN 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,000 UP 400
COSMAX 50,400 0
KIWOOM 82,700 UP 5,200
DSME 18,750 UP 200
HDSINFRA 6,700 UP 310
DWEC 4,685 UP 95
KEPCO KPS 33,350 UP 650
LG H&H 570,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 704,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 63,000 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,300 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 90,900 UP 2,300
Celltrion 183,000 DN 1,000
TKG Huchems 20,900 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,800 UP 900
KIH 53,000 UP 1,800
GS 48,800 UP 1,950
LIG Nex1 100,000 DN 4,500
Fila Holdings 33,800 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,800 UP 50
(MORE)
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
(URGENT) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers