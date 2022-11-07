KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANWHA LIFE 2,105 0
AMOREPACIFIC 106,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 12,850 UP 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 UP1150
KOLMAR KOREA 36,150 UP 150
PIAM 30,300 UP 600
HANJINKAL 40,550 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 UP 300
DoubleUGames 47,900 UP 400
HL MANDO 51,600 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 883,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,400 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,500 UP 410
Netmarble 46,650 UP 250
KRAFTON 194,000 UP 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 63,800 UP 1,500
ORION 97,000 DN 3,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,500 UP 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,500 DN 100
BGF Retail 186,000 DN 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,500 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 39,500 UP 1,300
SKCHEM 90,400 UP 3,400
HDC-OP 10,300 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 299,500 UP 24,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 347,500 UP 23,500
HANILCMT 11,500 UP 50
SKBS 84,800 UP 3,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 UP 100
KakaoBank 20,500 DN 450
HYBE 123,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 58,500 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 587,000 DN 5,000
DL E&C 37,250 UP 1,200
kakaopay 40,150 UP 150
K Car 13,050 UP 650
SKSQUARE 38,100 UP 1,500
SK hynix 86,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 610,000 UP 19,000
Hanwha 27,450 DN 400
