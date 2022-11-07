S. Korea's foreign minister discusses climate cooperation with UNICEF chief
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin agreed Monday to boost climate cooperation between his government and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) as he met here with the agency's chief, the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, Park held a luncheon meeting with Executive Director of UNICEF Catherine Russell, who is currently visiting Seoul, to discuss "concrete ways" to strengthen their partnership.
The two sides shared the view that climate change poses an alarming threat to children and the future generation, and agreed to work toward the common goal of protecting the environment and preventing a climate crisis, according to the ministry.
