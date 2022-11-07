Daegu FC promote caretaker manager to full-time position
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean football club Daegu FC announced Monday they've promoted caretaker manager Choi Won-kwon to the full-time position.
Choi took over from Alexandre Gama in August with the club in danger of relegation but successfully kept the team in the top division for 2023.
Daegu finished the season on a five-match undefeated run, with three wins and two draws. Choi was named the K League Coach of the Month for October. They finished in eighth place out of 12 clubs at 46 points, safely out of the relegation zone.
Choi spent the final four seasons of his playing career at Daegu FC and also served on the coaching staff for several years before taking the reins on an interim basis this year.
"We were able to finish the season on a strong note, because everybody, from players down to the coaching staff and our supporters, came together as one," Choi said. "I will try to lead an even better club next year."
