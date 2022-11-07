S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 7, 2022
All News 16:33 November 07, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.930 3.902 +2.8
2-year TB 4.248 4.185 +6.3
3-year TB 4.186 4.118 +6.8
10-year TB 4.258 4.182 +7.6
2-year MSB 4.287 4.241 +4.6
3-year CB (AA-) 5.662 5.591 +7.1
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
Most Saved
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(URGENT) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers