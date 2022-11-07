Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q3 net income down 38.1 pct to 40.6 bln won

All News 16:41 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 40.6 billion won (US$29 million), down 38.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 23.1 percent on-year to 34.1 billion won. Revenue decreased 1.8 percent to 564 billion won.
