Handsome Q3 net profit down 7.5 pct to 20.9 bln won

All News 17:20 November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 20.9 billion won (US$14.9 million), down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 2.5 percent on-year to 32.6 billion won. Sales increased 15.2 percent to 341.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 6.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
