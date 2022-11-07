Heroes starter Eppler embraces pressure ahead of crucial start
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- Depending on the result of Monday evening's game in the Korean Series, Kiwoom Heroes right-hander Tyler Eppler will either try to clinch a title for his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club or save their season Tuesday.
The Heroes and the SSG Landers are all tied up at 2-2 in the best-of-seven Korean Series, with Game 5 set for later Monday. And Tuesday's Game 6, which Eppler is slated to start, will be the first elimination game of the KBO championship round.
Speaking to reporters Monday at Incheon SSG Landers Field, just west of Seoul, Eppler said he is blessed to be in that position.
"I've always looked at pressure as a privilege," Eppler said in a media scrum. "I'm blessed to be able to play baseball for a living and travel to Korea with my family and, and get paid to do it. I think it's fun to go out there and have it be one of those big games. So that makes it a lot of fun for me."
Eppler's previous Korean Series start, in Game 2 last Wednesday, wasn't as fun. Eppler gave up three runs in the first inning and ended up being charged with five earned runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He said he "had no idea" where his two-seam fastball was going. It was moving more than usual, and Eppler felt he was perhaps too excited for that outing.
"The games that I pitched well in are the ones that I kind of calm down and just pitch. I hope I pitch better than the last game," Eppler said. "It feels like every time I walk somebody, those guys always score. The main objective going into this next game is to get ahead of guys and attack them, and keep them off the bases early to keep the momentum on our side."
The Landers entered the series as the heavy favorites, having won the regular season title to earn a bye to the Korean Series. The Heroes, on the other hand, were the third seed and had to survive two playoff rounds to get to this point.
Playing at least six games in the Korean Series is a small victory in itself for the Heroes.
"I think that's how baseball goes. You never know who can win any given day," Eppler said. "It's a matter of us doing the little things. Whenever we take care of all the small little things, things seem to go our way."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
