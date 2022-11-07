Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Train services mostly normalized following derailment

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run train service provider said Monday it has normalized most of its services as of the afternoon after a train's derailment in central Seoul caused chains of delays.

The derailment occurred late on Sunday, when the Mugunghwa train with 279 passengers on board was entering Yeongdeungpo Station, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).

Six railroad cars, including five passenger ones, ran off the tracks.

Twenty people were taken to hospitals with light injuries. So far, 19 of them have returned home.

Local train services were delayed throughout the day, with KORAIL adjusting 228 schedules.

Train services are expected to be fully normalized Tuesday, it added.

KORAIL said it will work closely with the transport ministry to find the exact cause of the derailment.

Station workers repair a railway at Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul on Nov. 7, 2022, following a derailment the previous day on a train service linking the capital's Yongsan to the southwestern city of Iksan. The derailment took place when a Mugunghwa train with 275 passengers on board was entering the station, injuring 34 passengers and disrupting the operations of KTX bullet train services and other train services. (Yonhap)

