Train services mostly normalized following derailment
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run train service provider said Monday it has normalized most of its services as of the afternoon after a train's derailment in central Seoul caused chains of delays.
The derailment occurred late on Sunday, when the Mugunghwa train with 279 passengers on board was entering Yeongdeungpo Station, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL).
Six railroad cars, including five passenger ones, ran off the tracks.
Twenty people were taken to hospitals with light injuries. So far, 19 of them have returned home.
Local train services were delayed throughout the day, with KORAIL adjusting 228 schedules.
Train services are expected to be fully normalized Tuesday, it added.
KORAIL said it will work closely with the transport ministry to find the exact cause of the derailment.
