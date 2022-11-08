Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon only rebukes police, doesn't hold gov't responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition party calls for interior minister's resignation; ruling party blames former gov't (Kookmin Daily)

-- Parties blame police's inaction; Yoon vows to hold police responsible (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon vows sweeping overhaul of police, stern punishment for those responsible (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon apologizes to people, vows overhaul of police; Yongsan office chief and 5 others booked for investigation (Segye Times)

-- Seoul City Hall consumes twice as much electricity as London City Hall (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S.' E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command post aircraft flies over Korean Peninsula (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon only censures police without mentioning interior minister (Hankyoreh)

-- 'I did tell you that even mobilizing troops wouldn't have been enough' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Largest shareholder of Heungkuk Life Insurance takes steps to resolve call option case (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan's birthrate rebounds; S. Korea suffers low birthrate nightmare (Korea Economic Daily)

