Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon only rebukes police, doesn't hold gov't responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party calls for interior minister's resignation; ruling party blames former gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parties blame police's inaction; Yoon vows to hold police responsible (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows sweeping overhaul of police, stern punishment for those responsible (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon apologizes to people, vows overhaul of police; Yongsan office chief and 5 others booked for investigation (Segye Times)
-- Seoul City Hall consumes twice as much electricity as London City Hall (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S.' E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command post aircraft flies over Korean Peninsula (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon only censures police without mentioning interior minister (Hankyoreh)
-- 'I did tell you that even mobilizing troops wouldn't have been enough' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Largest shareholder of Heungkuk Life Insurance takes steps to resolve call option case (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan's birthrate rebounds; S. Korea suffers low birthrate nightmare (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North brags of 'strategic' cruise missile tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Six suspects named in Itaewon probe (Korea Herald)
-- President vows police reforms over Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.