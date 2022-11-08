Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:07 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon only rebukes police, doesn't hold gov't responsible (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition party calls for interior minister's resignation; ruling party blames former gov't (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parties blame police's inaction; Yoon vows to hold police responsible (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon vows sweeping overhaul of police, stern punishment for those responsible (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon apologizes to people, vows overhaul of police; Yongsan office chief and 5 others booked for investigation (Segye Times)
-- Seoul City Hall consumes twice as much electricity as London City Hall (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S.' E-6B Mercury strategic airborne command post aircraft flies over Korean Peninsula (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon only censures police without mentioning interior minister (Hankyoreh)
-- 'I did tell you that even mobilizing troops wouldn't have been enough' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Largest shareholder of Heungkuk Life Insurance takes steps to resolve call option case (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan's birthrate rebounds; S. Korea suffers low birthrate nightmare (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North brags of 'strategic' cruise missile tests (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Six suspects named in Itaewon probe (Korea Herald)
-- President vows police reforms over Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!