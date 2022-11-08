(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 8)

The ongoing investigation of the Itaewon tragedy by the special investigation headquarters under the National Police Agency (NPA) reveals unbelievable responses by the police and fire departments. The probe found that intelligence officers at the Yongsan Police Station had filed a report about safety concerns over the massive crowds before Halloween. The report cited the need for additional deployment of police to control the massive crowds. But the report was deleted from a computer. It turned out that a senior officer at the police station coaxed a lower officer to remove it from his computer.