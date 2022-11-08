Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NHN Q3 net income down 51.9 pct to 21.4 bln won

All News 08:13 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 21.4 billion won (US$15.3 million), down 51.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 8.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 522.4 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 5.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
