Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 08, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/09 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/08 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 17/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 19/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/07 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 20/07 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/11 Sunny 0
Daegu 20/06 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
(END)
