NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' reaches 100 mln Spotify streams
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- "Hype Boy," one of the debut singles by newbie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 100 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, the group's agency said Tuesday.
The song hit 100,704,055 streams as of Sunday, less than 100 days after its release in August, ADOR said.
The single is staying high on Spotify Korea's weekly top songs chart for the 14th consecutive week. It topped the chart for three consecutive weeks last month.
Another NewJeans debut single "Attention" is also expected to hit the 100 million mark soon as it has accumulated about 92.5 million streams.
