S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 60,000 as fears of virus resurgence mount
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases swelled to over 60,000 on Tuesday, with a possible winter surge of the virus on the horizon.
The country reported 62,273 new COVID-19 infections, including 52 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,919,183, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The figure compared with 58,363 cases a week ago, 43,741 two weeks ago and 15,465 four weeks ago, showing a sustained increase in infections.
The average daily cases for the past seven days were 43,370.
The country added 30 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 29,420. The number of critically ill patients stood at 360, down five from a day earlier, the KDCA said.
Health authorities have warned that highly contagious omicron subvariants could trigger a virus resurgence in South Korea, with cases possibly peaking as high as 200,000 in the cold winter months. A possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza is also fueling concerns.
The government plans to announce a set of antivirus measures later this week, including ways to expand vaccine shots and oral medicines and to better protect vulnerable groups. It expanded booster shots against omicron subvariants to all adults aged over 18 the previous day.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state