Girl group ITZY to drop new EP this month
All News 09:42 November 08, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY will put out a new EP, titled "Cheshire," this month, the group's management agency said Tuesday.
The EP will hit music services on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., JYP Entertainment said in a press release.
The band's latest release is its fifth EP, "Checkmate," which reached eighth on the Billboard 200 songs chart upon its release in July.
ITZY is currently in the United States for its first-ever world tour since its debut. The tour will take the quintet to four Asian countries after the U.S. shows, according to the agency.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
