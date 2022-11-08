58 more firms added to antitrust watch list
SEJONG, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it has added 58 new businesses to the list of companies affiliated with large business groups under tight supervision.
The total number of affiliates on the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) watch list reached 2,887 as of end-October, compared with 2,886 tallied three months earlier. Over the period, 57 companies were removed from the list following a merger, separation and other issues.
SK Group added 11 additional companies under its wing, followed by KG Group and Taeyoung Group, with five and four, respectively, according to the FTC.
Kakao Corp., the operator of South Korea's most popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, on the other hand, offloaded six affiliates.
Under fair trade law, large business groups with assets of 5 trillion won or more are also required to publicly file details on inter-affiliate transactions, their ownership structure and key information on non-affiliates.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state