No unusual activity detected at N.K. nuclear testing site: U.S. monitor
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have completed its preparation for a nuclear test, but there is "no new activity of significance" observed at the country's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, a U.S. monitor said Tuesday.
Recent satellite imagery, obtained a day before U.S. mid-term elections on Nov. 8, shows there is no significant activity detected at or around Tunnel No. 3 of the Punggye-ri site, according to Beyond Parallel, a project of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.
"Consistent with the lack of new external developments in this area, preparations for conducting a test are assessed to have been completed for several months," it said.
Amid North Korea's latest barrage of missile launches, speculation had been rampant that Pyongyang may conduct a nuclear test before or around the U.S. mid-term elections.
Some experts raised the possibility that the Kim Jong-un regime may carry out a nuke test around Nov. 29 to mark the fifth anniversary of its declaration of the completion of nuclear armament.
Speaking at a National Assembly session Monday, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se cited their view as he reaffirmed the government's assessment that the secretive and unpredictable North can carry out a nuclear test at any time.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state