KT Q3 net income down 3.4 pct to 326.2 bln won

All News 13:58 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 326.2 billion won (US$235.5 million), down 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 452.9 billion won, up 18.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 6.47 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 314.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
