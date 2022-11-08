KT Q3 net income down 3.4 pct to 326.2 bln won
All News 13:58 November 08, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 326.2 billion won (US$235.5 million), down 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 452.9 billion won, up 18.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.2 percent to 6.47 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 314.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP leader says Itaewon tragedy is outcome of gov't incompetence, carelessness
Most Saved
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
-
(LEAD) Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers