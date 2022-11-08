Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q3 net income down 57.2 pct to 7.9 bln won

November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 7.9 billion won (US$5.7 million), down 57.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 14.6 percent on-year to 40.3 billion won. Revenue decreased 12.1 percent to 2.47 trillion won.
