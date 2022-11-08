BoA to return with new EP this month
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- K-pop soloist BoA will drop her third EP, titled "Forgive Me," on Nov. 22, her agency said Tuesday.
It will be her first album since December 2020, when she released her 20th full-length album, "Better," to mark her 20th anniversary in her career.
The 36-year-old diva debuted in 2000 with SM Entertainment with her first full-length album, "ID; Peace B." She laid the foundation for the Asiawide boom of Korean pop music with large followings in South Korea and Japan.
She later became the first Korean artist to enter a Billboard main chart, ranking 127th on the Billboard 200 with her first English-language studio album released in 2009.
Most recently, she has appeared in various TV audition shows, including music cable channel Mnet's dance competition show "Street Man Fighter," as a judge.
