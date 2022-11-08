Kia Tigers re-sign outfielder Brito

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Brito agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to US$1.1 million. He will make $500,000 in salary, $300,000 in signing bonus and up to $300,000 in incentives. He played the 2022 season on a $900,000 deal, which included a $100,000 signing bonus and $300,000 in incentives.

