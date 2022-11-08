Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chemical swings to loss in Q3

All News 15:39 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 31.1 billion won (US$22.4 million), swinging from a profit of 312.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 423.9 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 288.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 27.9 percent to 5.68 trillion won.

The loss was 70.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte Chemical
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!