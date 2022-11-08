Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Engineering & Construction turns to black in Q3

All News 15:40 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 587 million won (US$423,857), swinging from a loss of 2.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 779 million won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 8.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 22.4 percent to 108 billion won.
