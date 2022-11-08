KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ZINUS 32,500 DN 2,400
DONGSUH 21,550 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,135 UP 5
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,300 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 UP 500
DWEC 4,620 DN 65
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,100 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 415,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 33,650 UP 300
LG H&H 584,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 691,000 DN 13,000
DSME 19,050 UP 300
KEPCO E&C 65,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,050 UP 1,850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,900 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 91,300 UP 400
Celltrion 187,500 UP 4,500
TKG Huchems 21,350 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,200 UP 1,400
KIH 53,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 36,550 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,900 UP 2,200
HDSINFRA 6,850 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,765 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 31,600 DN 2,250
Daesang 21,800 0
ORION Holdings 14,350 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,075 DN 80
Meritz Insurance 32,500 UP 300
HITEJINRO 27,150 DN 50
Yuhan 57,500 UP 100
SLCORP 32,150 DN 150
Hyosung 72,200 UP 1,900
LOTTE 35,500 UP 100
GCH Corp 17,000 UP 200
LotteChilsung 142,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 170,000 UP 500
AmoreG 27,650 UP 1,250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,640 UP 60
