KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO Holdings 273,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 54,800 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 1,600
NHIS 9,280 UP 180
DongwonInd 221,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 27,550 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 47,750 UP 300
Hansae 15,450 DN 50
GS 48,300 DN 500
LIG Nex1 99,800 DN 200
Fila Holdings 33,650 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 9,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,750 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,140 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 112,000 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 13,000 UP 150
SK Innovation 185,000 UP 3,500
SK hynix 87,700 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 616,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,800 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,000 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,950 UP 750
Kogas 36,000 UP 350
Hanwha 28,100 UP 650
DB HiTek 44,150 UP 600
CJ 75,300 UP 1,200
LX INT 40,600 UP 650
DongkukStlMill 12,250 0
CJ LOGISTICS 88,500 UP 600
DOOSAN 88,600 0
DL 63,600 UP 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,450 UP 100
KIA CORP. 67,500 UP 400
KCC 246,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 62,400 UP 200
Daewoong 20,250 UP 50
TaekwangInd 732,000 UP 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 UP 30
KAL 24,650 UP 550
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
Yoon moves into new presidential residence