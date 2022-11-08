KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Corp. 81,800 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 211,500 DN 3,000
Boryung 10,400 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,400 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 30,750 UP 100
Shinsegae 212,000 0
Nongshim 301,500 DN 500
SGBC 39,850 DN 50
LS 67,600 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 UP1000
GC Corp 125,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 23,550 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 730,000 DN 10,000
KPIC 133,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,510 UP 40
SKC 106,000 UP 500
GS Retail 27,500 UP 200
Ottogi 442,500 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 4,205 UP 125
HtlShilla 65,600 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 33,850 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 129,500 UP 3,500
Hanssem 43,450 UP 2,450
F&F 150,500 UP 2,500
KSOE 77,200 UP 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,150 UP 500
MS IND 17,300 DN 50
OCI 98,700 UP 600
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 DN 700
KorZinc 589,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,370 UP 30
HyundaiMipoDock 95,000 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 33,050 UP 750
S-Oil 93,900 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 293,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 171,500 0
HMM 20,650 UP 950
HYUNDAI WIA 62,300 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 144,500 DN 1,500
Mobis 217,500 DN 3,500
(MORE)
