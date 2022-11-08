KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,800 UP 2,800
S-1 62,200 DN 700
Hanchem 187,000 DN 3,500
DWS 46,850 DN 600
KEPCO 17,100 UP 200
SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 8,660 UP 130
SKTelecom 50,500 UP 100
HyundaiElev 26,800 UP 850
Hanon Systems 8,100 DN 60
SK 224,000 UP 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,550 UP 250
Handsome 26,000 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,200 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 11,600 UP 50
COWAY 55,200 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,100 UP 200
IBK 10,500 DN 100
SamsungEng 25,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,710 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 31,050 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 50
KT 36,500 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24450 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 10,450 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 400
KT&G 93,700 DN 1,100
Doosan Enerbility 15,600 UP 200
Doosanfc 32,600 UP 100
LG Display 14,450 UP 1,050
Kangwonland 23,700 UP 300
NAVER 177,500 UP 8,500
Kakao 51,500 UP 1,650
NCsoft 412,000 UP 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,300 UP 1,300
COSMAX 51,300 UP 900
kakaopay 44,000 UP 3,850
KIWOOM 81,800 DN 900
(MORE)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence