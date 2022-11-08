HANWHA AEROSPACE 73,800 UP 2,800

S-1 62,200 DN 700

Hanchem 187,000 DN 3,500

DWS 46,850 DN 600

KEPCO 17,100 UP 200

SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 850

KG DONGBU STL 8,660 UP 130

SKTelecom 50,500 UP 100

HyundaiElev 26,800 UP 850

Hanon Systems 8,100 DN 60

SK 224,000 UP 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 21,550 UP 250

Handsome 26,000 UP 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,200 UP 500

Asiana Airlines 11,600 UP 50

COWAY 55,200 UP 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,100 UP 200

IBK 10,500 DN 100

SamsungEng 25,850 DN 250

SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,710 DN 70

SAMSUNG CARD 31,050 UP 50

CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 50

KT 36,500 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24450 DN100

LOTTE TOUR 10,450 UP 150

LG Uplus 11,800 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 400

KT&G 93,700 DN 1,100

Doosan Enerbility 15,600 UP 200

Doosanfc 32,600 UP 100

LG Display 14,450 UP 1,050

Kangwonland 23,700 UP 300

NAVER 177,500 UP 8,500

Kakao 51,500 UP 1,650

NCsoft 412,000 UP 9,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,300 UP 1,300

COSMAX 51,300 UP 900

kakaopay 44,000 UP 3,850

KIWOOM 81,800 DN 900

(MORE)