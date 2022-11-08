KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Meritz Financial 25,900 UP 2,050
BNK Financial Group 6,560 UP 10
emart 88,600 UP 1,100
Youngone Corp 48,400 DN 450
CSWIND 60,700 UP 400
GKL 15,700 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 DN1050
KOLMAR KOREA 36,400 UP 250
PIAM 31,900 UP 1,600
HANJINKAL 40,800 UP 250
KOLON IND 45,400 DN 750
SD Biosensor 32,200 UP 100
CHONGKUNDANG 83,200 DN 200
DoubleUGames 48,650 UP 750
HL MANDO 52,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 900,000 UP 17,000
HanmiPharm 261,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,500 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,820 UP 320
Netmarble 47,850 UP 1,200
KRAFTON 194,500 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 64,100 UP 300
ORION 97,900 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,450 DN 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,600 UP 100
BGF Retail 181,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 90,600 UP 200
HDC-OP 10,700 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 299,000 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 343,500 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 11,650 UP 150
SKBS 85,100 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 11,700 UP 150
KakaoBank 21,650 UP 1,150
HYBE 129,500 UP 6,000
SK ie technology 59,100 UP 600
LG Energy Solution 588,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 37,650 UP 400
K Car 13,200 UP 150
SKSQUARE 38,550 UP 450
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
-
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
-
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence