Kolon Industries Q3 net profit down 44.7 pct to 31.3 bln won

All News 15:42 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 31.3 billion won (US$22.6 million), down 44.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 51 billion won, down 36.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 13 percent to 1.25 trillion won.
