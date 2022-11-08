Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Retail Q3 net profit down 94.7 pct to 40.2 bln won

All News 15:50 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 40.2 billion won (US$29 million), down 94.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 87.6 billion won, down 16 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.1 percent to 2.95 trillion won.

The operating profit was 13.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Keywords
#GS Retail
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!