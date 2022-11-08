GS Retail Q3 net profit down 94.7 pct to 40.2 bln won
All News 15:50 November 08, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 40.2 billion won (US$29 million), down 94.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 87.6 billion won, down 16 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.1 percent to 2.95 trillion won.
The operating profit was 13.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
