S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 8, 2022
All News 16:35 November 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.930 3.930 0.0
2-year TB 4.234 4.248 -1.4
3-year TB 4.156 4.186 -3.0
10-year TB 4.236 4.258 -2.2
2-year MSB 4.245 4.287 -4.2
3-year CB (AA-) 5.642 5.662 -2.0
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
Most Saved
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence