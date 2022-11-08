S. Korea mulling ways to block N.K. nuke, missile financing via cyber activities: official
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering ways to block North Korea from financing its nuclear weapons and missile program through cyberspace activities, a senior foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
The North is widely believed to have engaged in cryptocurrency theft to finance its evolving nuclear and missile programs. According to a U.N. Security Council report released in April, the North is suspected of having stolen as much as US$400 million worth of cryptocurrency in 2021.
"We plan to review and seek implementations of various measures in order to block North Korea's securing of funds for nuclear and missile development through activities in cyberspace," the official said on the customary condition of anonymity.
The official added Seoul was closely monitoring trends on North Korea's cryptocurrency theft activities through close cooperation with the United States.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence