(LEAD) GS Retail Q3 net profit plunges 95 pct on delivery costs, investments
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with more details; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co., the operator of GS25 convenience stores, said Tuesday its third-quarter net income plummeted nearly 95 percent on increased delivery costs and investments.
Net income came to 40.2 billion won (US$29 million) on a consolidated basis for the three months ending in September, compared with 754.8 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit declined 16 percent on-year to 87.6 billion won. Sales rose 9.1 percent to 2.95 trillion won.
GS Retail said the sharp decline in net income is blamed on increased delivery costs at its supermarkets and investments for the company's new mobile app launched in October, which connects various sales channels of the retailer into a single platform.
Operating profit at its convenience stores inched up 0.7 percent, while sales rose by 8.2 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
Its supermarket business saw an operating profit drop of 4.6 percent despite an 8.1 percent increase in sales affected by a cost increase for its same-day delivery service.
Its hotel business saw an operating profit jump of 22.8 percent, thanks to more bookings, corporate events and weddings from eased pandemic restrictions.
GS Retail operates over 15,400 GS25 convenience stores across South Korea, more than 360 GS THE FRESH supermarkets, seven hotels and an infomercial channel.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(3rd LD) Police squad first arrives at Itaewon crowd scene about 85 minutes later
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(2nd LD) Moon expresses wish to return 3 N.K. dogs to state
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence