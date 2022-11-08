Heroes reliever trying to regroup after surrendering Korean Series walkoff home run
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Heroes reliever Choi Won-tae lived the worst nightmare for a pitcher Monday night. And he had trouble sleeping afterward.
Choi served up a walkoff, three-run home run to Kim Kang-min of the SSG Landers in the bottom ninth in Game 5 of the Korean Series, as the 4-2 Heroes lead became a 5-4 Landers victory. The Landers now lead the best-of-seven Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship series 3-2, and can close out the Heroes Tuesday night back at Incheon SSG Landers Field, just west of Seoul.
After that improbable turn of events, Choi said he felt numb for a while.
"We went for our postgame meal but I just couldn't eat anything," Choi said in his media scrum. "I went to my hotel room and sat down, still in my uniform. Then I got choked up. But I knew I had another game the next day so I tried to keep it together."
Choi, a starter-turned-reliever who had been pitching well this postseason up to that fateful homer, said he was sorry to his fans, teammates and coaching staff. In fact, he felt so guilty about blowing the game Monday that he tried to avoid seeing his teammates when going to sauna in the morning.
"Physically, I feel great. I just made a bad pitch last night," Choi said of his hanging slider at 0-2 count. "People talk about how tired we must be in our bullpen because we've been pitching so much. But that's an excuse. I left a pitch out over the plate.
Choi, 25, said he has a great support system in the clubhouse, with veterans and younger teammates alike all pulling for him to bounce back.
"Every time I watch these guys play, I get pumped up," Choi said. "I get choked up just thinking about how hard everyone here has worked to get here. I don't think I've experienced anything like this before."
There's little time for Choi to wallow in self-pity. He may be called upon to pitch again Tuesday, and Choi said he is ready.
"I should have been more aggressive from the get-go," said Choi, who walked the first batter of that ninth inning. "Even though we lost the game, I think it was an important learning experience and stepping stone for me."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
