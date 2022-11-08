Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kiwoom Securities Q3 net income down 46.9 pct to 124.1 bln won

All News 17:52 November 08, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 124.1 billion won (US$89.6 million), down 46.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 179.2 billion won, down 44.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 105.2 percent to 2.67 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 120 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!