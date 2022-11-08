SSG Landers capture Korean Series title
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- They have landed on the pinnacle of South Korean baseball: the SSG Landers are the 2022 Korean Series champions.
The Landers finished off the Kiwoom Heroes in six games in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, with a 4-3 victory at home, Incheon SSG Landers Field, just west of Seoul.
No. 8 hitter Kim Sung-hyun delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth, and starter Wilmer Font overcame two home runs to pick up his second win of the series in the clincher.
This is the Landers franchise's first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship under the name Landers, and fifth overall dating back to days of the SK Wyverns, who won the 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2018 Korean Series titles.
This year, the Landers became the first team in KBO history to spend an entire regular season in first place. They received a bye to the Korean Series as the top seed, and after splitting the first four games against the pesky underdogs, the Landers captured the title by winning the final two games at home.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
'The Astronaut' by BTS' Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
DP urges top gov't officials to take accountability over Itaewon tragedy
-
3 U.S. soldiers praised for rescuing about 30 lives from crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(LEAD) Japanese lawmakers pay respects to Itaewon victims during Seoul visit
-
Ruling party says not time for parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) S. Korea scrambles some 80 fighter jets after 180 N.K. warplane activities detected
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
Yoon moves into new presidential residence
-
Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's military denies U.S. accusation it supplied weapons to Russia