SSG Landers capture Korean Series title

All News 21:10 November 08, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

INCHEON, Nov. 8 (Yonhap) -- They have landed on the pinnacle of South Korean baseball: the SSG Landers are the 2022 Korean Series champions.

The Landers finished off the Kiwoom Heroes in six games in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, with a 4-3 victory at home, Incheon SSG Landers Field, just west of Seoul.

No. 8 hitter Kim Sung-hyun delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth, and starter Wilmer Font overcame two home runs to pick up his second win of the series in the clincher.

Kim Sung-hyun of the SSG Landers celebrates his two-run double against the Kiwoom Heroes during the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 6 of the Korean Series against the Kiwoom Heroes at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

This is the Landers franchise's first Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship under the name Landers, and fifth overall dating back to days of the SK Wyverns, who won the 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2018 Korean Series titles.

This year, the Landers became the first team in KBO history to spend an entire regular season in first place. They received a bye to the Korean Series as the top seed, and after splitting the first four games against the pesky underdogs, the Landers captured the title by winning the final two games at home.

SSG Landers starter Wilmer Font celebrates after retiring the side in the top of the seventh inning of Game 6 of the Korean Series against the Kiwoom Heroes at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, on Nov. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)

