(2nd LD) SSG Landers capture Korean Series title

While the Heroes were booting the ball all over the field to the tune of three errors, the Landers flashed some leather all across the diamond. Starting right fielder Han Yoo-seom made a tough catch in foul territory at the wall in the third inning. After Han was taken out with a hamstring injury while running the bases in the third, center fielder Choi Ji-hoon moved over from center to right, and made a similar grab on a foul fly at the wall in the fifth.

