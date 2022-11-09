Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Investigators raid 55 locations over Itaewon crowd crush after Yoon's censuring of police for bungled response (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Rival parties wrangle over gov't handling of Itaewon crowd crush (Kookmin Daily)
-- Main opposition party to seek parliamentary probe into Itaewon crowd crush (Donga Ilbo)
-- Itaewon crowd crush awakens danger of crowd surges in daily life (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Investigators raid 55 locations over Itaewon crowd crush, but Seoul city gov't excluded from raid (Segye Times)
-- Close confidant of opposition leader indicted for allegedly receiving illegal political funds (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Confidant of opposition leader indicted for alleged political fund law violation (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With six months into office, Yoon loses public trust over his handling of state affairs (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean firms in China face deepening biz setbacks amid China's prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shinhan Bank succeeds in selling A$400 mln in Kangaroo bonds amid debt market concerns (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- In parliamentary review of 2023 nat'l budget, rival parties call for spending increase, hurting gov't fiscal soundness drive (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung Electronics cuts smartphone production target (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Crowd crush probe zeroes in on police (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon under pressure to sack interior minister, police chief over Itaewon disaster (Korea Times)
